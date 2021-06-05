Authorities: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a child is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Evansville Friday.

We’re told it happened on E. Virginia St.

Evansville police told 14 News the child was taken to the hospital, where he later died. They say it was an accident, and no charges or arrests were made.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the child has been identified as six-year-old Brady McGill.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

