Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Authorities: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville

(WBTV File)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a child is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Evansville Friday.

We’re told it happened on E. Virginia St.

Evansville police told 14 News the child was taken to the hospital, where he later died. They say it was an accident, and no charges or arrests were made.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the child has been identified as six-year-old Brady McGill.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 2 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
One person is dead after authorities say a car hit a tree in front of a house along South...
Name released of driver killed in Boonville crash
Kaci Wood (Source: Tomblinson Funeral Home)
Family of teen who died in crash 5 years ago reacts to driver of vehicle arrested on new DUI charges
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear announces vaccine incentive drawing and free tuition

Latest News

44-year-old Jerry Hall
Driver arrested following moped & foot chase in Evansville
Report: Evansville business hit by vehicle
Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Posey Co., state deaths up 23
2 taken to hospital following crash in Wayne Co.