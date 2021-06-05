2 taken to hospital following crash in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A two-vehicle crash in Wayne County sent two people to the hospital Friday.

Illinois State Police say it happened on U.S. Route 45 just north of Wayne County Road after 3:50 p.m. We are told all lanes were temporarily closed for an investigation and clean up.

Troopers say a woman was stationary in traffic while waiting for an unrelated vehicle to leave the roadway when 25-year-old Adam Kemplen struck the rear of her vehicle. They say Kemplen was distracted from within his vehicle.

According to ISP, both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP tells 14 News Kemplen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failure to wear a seatbelt.

