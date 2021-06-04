Birthday Club
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is now in jail after deputies say they found her kids sleeping a storage unit with no electricity.

Deputies say just after midnight Friday morning, they were doing a check at a storage facility on N. St. Joseph Ave.

They say they saw a woman and a child outside of one of the units.

After contacting the facility owner, deputies were able to get a gate code and get inside. They say they knocked on the door of the unit and could hear a man and woman inside talking.

Deputies say the woman wouldn’t open the door at first because she said she didn’t want to wake up her kids. They she then asked them to open the door for her because it wasn’t working properly.

Inside, deputies say they found Jordan Vaughn, a man, and two toddler aged children. They say bedding was on the floor and the children were on couches.

Deputies say Vaughn told them she was not living in the unit, but she had just been there since about 6 p.m. to gather items to take to a friends place.

They say there was no electricity or water.

As for the man, Chad Welker, deputies say he told them he just met Vaughn that evening and was hanging out. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Deputies say Vaughn had warrants too, and when she was taken to jail, baggies of meth and prescription pills were found in her bra.

Child Protective Services were called for the children.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

