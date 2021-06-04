Wife of attacked METS bus driver conveys worries about safety of city’s bus stops

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of a Metropolitan Evansville Transit System bus driver is expressing concerns about the safety of the city’s bus stops after police say her husband was the victim of a random attack earlier this week.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville man accused of assaulting METS bus driver]

Mary Ballance told 14 News that her husband, Eugene, has been worried about his safety for a while. He’s now recovering in the hospital with a severe concussion after officers say a complete stranger punched him.

According to the Evansville Police Department, there have been four battery cases since the start of the year, which includes three that led to arrests.

Ballance says she isn’t surprised as other bus drivers have complained about being hit, or otherwise mistreated, by rowdy passengers.

Evansville Police told 14 News that any particular place where a lot of people gather can become dangerous in the right circumstances.

This is partly why the METS Terminal is lined with security cameras, one of which was used to confirm Ballance’s husband’s attack was unprovoked.

Still, she believes the area needs to be watched more closely.

“One time is too many,” Ballance said. “It should’ve been addressed a long time ago, and maybe it wouldn’t have went so far. I’m just worried about everyone’s safety, and especially the safety of my husband.”

Her husband is expected to make a full recovery, but she’s not sure if he might choose to retire after this.

Ballance also pointed out she’s happy with the police’s investigation. Eric Lang, who police say threw the punch, was charged with battery and banned from METS for a year.

Police do monitor the area for a few hours a day when it’s busy. Ballance just thinks it needs even more attention.

