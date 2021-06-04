Visit Owensboro makes indoor sporting announcement

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Visit Owensboro made a big announcement Friday.

They say they are partnering with the city, county, and Owensboro Health to allow indoor sporting events to come to the area.

They say it includes a portable floor to use at the convention center with the ability to host basketball, vollleyball, and other sports.

Officials say the announcement could bring large tournaments and an economic boost to the area.

Katie Tercek will have more tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.