Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

US could see baby boom this summer, study says

The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following...
The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following the coronavirus shutdown in 2020.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following the coronavirus shutdown in 2020.

Researchers with the University of Michigan looked at health records from the University of Michigan Hospital from 2017 to the present.

They used the records to document pregnancies and births through the pandemic and model prospective births through October 2021.

Pregnancies steadily increased from 2017 to 2020, but there was a 41% decline after the coronavirus lockdown began in Michigan in March 2020.

Their modeling shows an expected surge of births this summer.

The researchers say their findings suggest a link between the societal changes associated with the pandemic, like lockdowns and reproductive choices.

The research was published in Jama Network Open on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after authorities say a car hit a tree in front of a house along South...
Name released of driver killed in Boonville crash.
Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Tropicana Casino open after visitors were denied entry
Tropicana Casino open after visitors were denied entry
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash happened along Old State Road in Evansville...
VCSO: 1 person hospitalized following crash on Old State Rd.

Latest News

Several people gathered in downtown Evansville on Saturday, July 6, to protest for police...
One year later: EPD continues to welcome community dialogue following 2020 downtown protest
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 1 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun
In this Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, former federal judge Barbara Jones address a news conference...
Judge says he’ll appoint ex-judge in review of Giuliani raid
Dawson Springs officials say the pool is closed until further notice.
City of Dawson Springs closes pool due to maintenance issues