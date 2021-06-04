Birthday Club
State wants public comment in Gibson Water Authority’s rate hike request

(WAFB)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you would like to comment on Gibson Water Authority’s pending rate request, you have the chance to do so.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), the state agency representing consumer interests in cases before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), is reviewing the utility’s request and is scheduled to file testimony on Aug. 11, 2021.

The OUCC is inviting written comments from customers through Aug. 4, 2021.

Gibson Water Authority is seeking nearly $503,000 in new annual operating revenues. It is also requesting IURC approval to issue up to $1.2 million in long-term debt. The utility’s request, if approved, would raise the monthly residential water bill for a customer using 5,000 gallons from $49.78 to $56.78 when an order is issued, and then to $60.94 once certain debt-funded projects are placed in service.

In its filings, the utility states it is seeking the increase to cover higher operating and maintenance costs, for storage tank, well, and pump maintenance, and to provide debt service to pay for upgrades to its transmission and distribution system, along with increased wholesale capacity.

Gibson Water Authority received IURC approval of its current base rates in January 2020, and adjusted rates in March 2021 due to increases in wholesale water costs. The utility provides water to about 1,850 customers in Gibson County.

Consumers who wish to submit written comments for the case record may do so via the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at:

Consumer Services Staff Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor 1

15 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

The OUCC needs to receive all written consumer comments no later than Aug. 4, 2021.

Comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45535” or Gibson Water. Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.

An IURC evidentiary hearing is currently scheduled to start on Sept. 30, 2021. While evidentiary hearings are open to the public, participation is typically limited to attorney and Commission questioning of technical witnesses.

A final decision in the case is expected by February 2022.

