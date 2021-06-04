Mt. Vernon man receives 20-year prison sentence for child molesting charges
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molesting.
According to Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers, 35-year-old Curtis Mosby of Mount Vernon admitted to performing sex acts on a child under the age of 14.
Indiana State Police were made aware of the crime in September 2019.
Mosby will now be classified as a sexually violent predator under Indiana law.
