Mt. Vernon man receives 20-year prison sentence for child molesting charges

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molesting.

According to Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers, 35-year-old Curtis Mosby of Mount Vernon admitted to performing sex acts on a child under the age of 14.

Indiana State Police were made aware of the crime in September 2019.

Mosby will now be classified as a sexually violent predator under Indiana law.

