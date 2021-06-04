Mostly sunny Saturday, daily rain chances next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warm and sunny Friday across the Tri-State with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s this afternoon.

Our temperatures will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, so we have great weather for Friday After 5 in Owensboro.

Those temperatures will eventually bottom out in the lower 60s by Saturday morning under clear skies. Areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Saturday, but I doubt it will be a widespread issue, and any fog that does develop will burn off quickly once the sun rises.

We may see a few clouds Saturday afternoon, but there will still be plenty of sunshine all day. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Enjoy that sunshine while we have it because a rather unsettled weather pattern takes over next week.

Our rain chances have increased on Sunday as it looks like that rain may start a little earlier than we initially expected. Our best chance of rain is still in the afternoon, but a few isolated showers now seem possible in the morning too. As a result, the high temperature has also dropped a few degrees into the low to mid 80s.

That pattern will continue throughout next week. Each day Monday through Friday will start out with isolated rain chances in the morning, then scattered showers and storms ramp up during the afternoon. High temperatures will also remain in the low to mid 80s throughout the week.

