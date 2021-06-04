Mesker Park Zoo admission prices increasing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say new admission prices to Mesker Park Zoo will begin after the penguin exhibit opens in late summer or early fall.

Adults will increase to $11 from $9.50 and children will increase to $10 from $8.50.

With the new exhibit, visitors will be able to get a close up look at the dozen or more penguins through an underwater viewing window, and can interact with the penguins from the top level too.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.