Meat producer cyberattack leaving negative impact on Tri-State businesses

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The meatpacking company JBS confirms it’s still resolving issues after experiencing a cyberattack earlier this week.

The world’s largest meat supplier had to stop production for a few days, raising concern for local meat shops.

Owners at Dewig Meats tell 14 News that meat prices are already exceptionally high because of people purchasing items in bulk during the COVID-19 pandemic, and any other problems with production won’t help their cause.

“Dewig Meats - we sell a lot of beef and pork, so any type of disruption, like that is concerning,” Darla Kiesel, co-owner of Dewig Meats said.

Kiesel says their business gets most of their meat from JBS. After halting production for a few days because of that cyber attack, JBS unveiled that operations should be back on schedule Thursday.

“Since it was just so short lived, we might notice a little bit of a blip in inventory,” Kiesel said. “But we do not believe it’s going to be a major, major problem like it was during the COVID pandemic.”

Kiesel says this is just one of the many things their store has had to face in the last year.

“Due to COVID, there has been disruptions in our industry for months and months,” Kiesel said.

She also says they have an advantage as a portion of their meat is raised on their own farms.

“I think it’s important for consumers to know where their meat comes from,” Kiesel said. “Especially with the problems going on right now.”

Kiesel says customers shouldn’t worry and urged them to not bulk buy, especially with grilling season coming up. She says people should only buy what they need.

