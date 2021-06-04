Ind. reports 5 new COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 405 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.

The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 746,135 confirmed cases and 13,244 deaths.

The map shows eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,499 cases, 398 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,199 cases, 117 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,833 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,862 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,729 cases, 34 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,427 cases, 92 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,337 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,371 cases, 34 deaths

