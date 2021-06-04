Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 5 new COVID deaths

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 405 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.

The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 746,135 confirmed cases and 13,244 deaths.

The map shows eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,499 cases, 398 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,199 cases, 117 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,833 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,862 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,729 cases, 34 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,427 cases, 92 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,337 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,371 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after authorities say a car hit a tree in front of a house along South...
Name released of driver killed in Boonville crash.
Jordan Vaughn
Woman facing neglect and drug charges after kids found sleeping in storage unit, deputies say
Tropicana Casino open after visitors were denied entry
Tropicana Casino open after visitors were denied entry
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash happened along Old State Road in Evansville...
VCSO: 1 person hospitalized following crash on Old State Rd.

Latest News

Several people gathered in downtown Evansville on Saturday, July 6, to protest for police...
One year later: EPD continues to welcome community dialogue following 2020 downtown protest
Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on...
KSP: 1 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway
Dawson Springs officials say the pool is closed until further notice.
City of Dawson Springs closes pool due to maintenance issues
Wife of attacked METS bus driver conveys worries about safety of city’s bus stops
Wife of attacked METS bus driver conveys worries about safety of city’s bus stops
Friday is National Donut Day
Friday is National Donut Day