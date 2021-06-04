Hartke Pool lifeguards prepare to open Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city pools are gearing up to open tomorrow.

Lifeguards at Hartke Pool were outside today getting the pool cleaned up. Officials said they cleaned the pool, locker rooms and party area.

Last year, the Evansville swimming season was closed due to COVID. This year, officials said they’re back and ready to go.

”We are very excited,” said Hartke Pool Manager Heather Smith. “We don’t have as many life guards this year, but what we do have, they are excited to get back into the swing of things, and getting out there and being with the community.”

Hartke Pool is open 11-6 most days. On Tuesday, they’ll be open from 11-8. Officials say Tuesdays are now their family night. According to the city’s website, Hartke Pool is open on Sunday’s 12-6.

