Hartke Pool lifeguards prepare to open Sat.

Hartke Pool on Friday June 4, 2021. Officials say they spent the morning getting things ready.
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city pools are gearing up to open tomorrow.

Lifeguards at Hartke Pool were outside today getting the pool cleaned up. Officials said they cleaned the pool, locker rooms and party area.

Last year, the Evansville swimming season was closed due to COVID. This year, officials said they’re back and ready to go.

”We are very excited,” said Hartke Pool Manager Heather Smith. “We don’t have as many life guards this year, but what we do have, they are excited to get back into the swing of things, and getting out there and being with the community.”

For hours of all city pools, you can click here.

Hartke Pool is open 11-6 most days. On Tuesday, they’ll be open from 11-8. Officials say Tuesdays are now their family night. According to the city’s website, Hartke Pool is open on Sunday’s 12-6.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

