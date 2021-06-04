Hank Williams Jr. returning to Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hank Williams Jr. is returning to the Ford Center August 20, along with special guest Walker Montgomery.

Click here for more event details on River City Weekend.

Tickets go on sale Friday June 11 at 10 a.m. CST at ticketmaster.com and will also be available for purchase at the Ford Center Ticket Office beginning Monday June 14 at Noon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.