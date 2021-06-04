Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear announces vaccine incentive drawing and free tuition

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference, announcing new incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

He says there will be three drawings, where three vaccinated Kentuckians will win $3 million.

The drawings will be July 1, July 29, Aug. 26.

Click here to register.

Gov. Beshear says 15 Kentuckians will also receive a full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky public college.

Permanent residents of Kentucky can enter to win if they have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov.

The governor also spoke about eviction prevention which is set to expire at the end of the month. He announced federal money would go to Louisville and Lexington.

Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 61 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths. This is for a three day span of June 1 to June 3.

The new cases include 16 in Daviess County, 12 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, six in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and 10 in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Henderson County.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 10,658 cases, 187 deaths, 40.43% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,017 cases, 66 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 4,420 cases, 147 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 2,544 cases, 55 deaths, 28.73% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 4,796 cases, 82 deaths, 31.42% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,318 cases, 20 deaths, 29.63% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 884 cases, 28 deaths, 35.33% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,368 cases, 15 deaths, 25.23% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 860 cases, 16 deaths, 41.77% vaccinated

