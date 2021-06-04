Friday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - In Boonville, one person is dead and another is in the hospital after slamming into a tree.

The investigation into that cause is underway, but deputies believe speeding could have played a factor.

And getting inside Tropicana Evansville won’t be a “crap shoot” today.

The doors were closed for a few hours yesterday, as they dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s on an ownership change.

Plus, May’s job report is expected to roll out today.

President Biden plans to talk the economy, with Wall Street opening flat as everyone waits on that data.

