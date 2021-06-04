Friday is National Donut Day

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - What makes Friday even sweeter? - National Donut Day!

We won’t “glaze” over the details.

There’s a way you can score yourself a treat.

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by The Salvation Army to raise funds for people in need during the depression, and is observed every year on the first Friday of June.

So at Donut Bank locations Friday, they are giving out free donuts with every purchase.

