Easterseals celebrates 25 years of annual LemonAide Stand Fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville non-profit passed a monumental milestone Friday.

Leaders with Easterseals celebrated the 25th year of their LemonAID Stand Fundraiser. Guests enjoyed food, music, and of course, lemonade, along with a silent auction.

All proceeds go toward therapy provided by the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

“It does bring money, but it also brings in a lot of awareness to the event and to Easter Seals because a lot of people drive by here and might not have any idea what all they do,” Volunteer Coordinator Amy Wells said. “I can tell you, I can’t probably not even list all the activities and all the services they offer here - it’s just phenomenal.”

In the first 24 years of the stand, organizers say more than $87,000 has been raised to support education and therapy services for people with disabilities.

