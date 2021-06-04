Birthday Club
Easterseals celebrates 25 years of annual LemonAide Stand Fundraiser

By William Putt
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville non-profit passed a monumental milestone Friday.

Leaders with Easterseals celebrated the 25th year of their LemonAID Stand Fundraiser. Guests enjoyed food, music, and of course, lemonade, along with a silent auction.

All proceeds go toward therapy provided by the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

“It does bring money, but it also brings in a lot of awareness to the event and to Easter Seals because a lot of people drive by here and might not have any idea what all they do,” Volunteer Coordinator Amy Wells said. “I can tell you, I can’t probably not even list all the activities and all the services they offer here - it’s just phenomenal.”

In the first 24 years of the stand, organizers say more than $87,000 has been raised to support education and therapy services for people with disabilities.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

