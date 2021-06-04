Birthday Club
Name released of driver killed in Boonville crash.

By Keaton Eberly and Evan Gorman
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after authorities say a car hit a tree in front of a house in Warrick County on Thursday evening.

Dispatch officials say the crash happened on the 200 block of South Rockport Road near Boonville.

Operators say they originally received the call just before 7 p.m.

Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton tells 14 News she was called to the scene in response to the wreck.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle is dead, while a juvenile passenger was taken to a nearby hospital. Those two were the only individuals in the car during the time of the crash.

Friday morning, she identified the driver as 48-year-old Richard “Rick” Galloway of Boonville.

Seaton says the extent of the juvenile’s injuries are unknown at this time, and an autopsy for the deceased driver will be scheduled soon.

Deputies say speed is believed to be a factor in the wreck.

The roadway is temporarily closed while investigators take measurements.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

