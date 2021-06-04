KSP: 2 dead after two-vehicle wreck on Audubon Parkway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatch confirms an accident happened on the westbound lanes of Audubon Parkway on Friday afternoon.

Officials say the crash occurred at the three-mile marker on the parkway near Posey Ball Road.

Troopers believe a vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the median striking a westbound car killing the passenger. The driver of the WB car has been transported for treatment



An infant and driver in the EB car has been taken to an E'ville hospital for life-threatening injuries https://t.co/Zfh073SVY5 — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) June 4, 2021

Trooper Corey King with Kentucky State Police says the crash involved two vehicles.

According to a KSP press release, 24-year-old Braelen Hicks-Schaefer, of Spottsville, was driving his vehicle in the eastbound lanes, before ending up crossing the median and hitting a westbound car being driven by 62-year-old Tony Reutter, of Henderson, in a head-on collision.

KSP officials say Reutter’s passenger, 62-year-old Vickie Reutter, was pronounced dead on scene, while Tony was transported by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for treatment. Authorities say his condition is unknown.

State troopers tell 14 News that Hicks-Schaefer was extricated from her vehicle and airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, where she later died.

KSP officials say an infant in Hick-Schaefer’s vehicle was also transported to Deaconess Hospital. The baby’s condition is unknown, but state troopers say they believe the infant’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the westbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway remain closed as KSP reconstructs the collision. The closure is estimated to last up to two hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

