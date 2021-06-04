Crews respond to Newburgh house fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says crews responded to a structure fire at a home in Warrick County on Thursday evening.

Warrick County Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 8000 block of West Chestnut Drive in Newburgh.

The call originally came in just before 7:30 p.m.

Happening now: Firefighters are working to put out a blaze along Chestnut Drive in Newburgh. A spokesperson tells me, according to dispatch, it is believed to have started in a garage—unsure of any spread. Everyone is safely away from the flames. pic.twitter.com/HlsLlFK1hq — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) June 4, 2021

According to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department, the report to 911 stated the fire started in the garage, but this information isn’t confirmed.

We are informed the fire did spread to the home, but the extent of the spread is currently unknown.

Officials say the family inside was able to escape uninjured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will update this article once more information is available.

