Brighter & Warmer

Patchy Fog Early
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The month of June as been filled with clouds and rain until now. Brighter and warmer as high temps push into the mid-80s behind southerly winds. There is 10% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Sunday, becoming partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s.

