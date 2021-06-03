Warmer and drier weather to start the weekend

INDIANA (WFIE) - We have had scattered rain on and off for the past two days, but that rain will finally taper off this evening, and I think we will be completely dry across the entire Tri-State by about 10 PM.

As the rain moves out, the clouds will quickly follow, and the second half of the night will be mostly clear with temperatures falling back into the upper 50s to low 60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and Friday night will be clear and calm with lows in the lower 60s. That means we are expecting great weather for Friday After 5 in Owensboro.

The mostly sunny skies continue Saturday, and we will tack a couple more degrees with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will gradually build back throughout the day on Sunday, and a few scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

An unsettled weather pattern will then take over for much of next week. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all look partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. An isolated shower or storm may be possible at any time of day, but it looks like our rain chances will typically ramp up starting around midday through the afternoon, then taper back off as the sunsets. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s each day.

