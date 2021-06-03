Visitors being denied entry to Tropicana Casino.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re hearing reports that people are waiting to get into the Tropicana Casino in downtown Evansville, but visitors are being denied entry.

We spoke with officials there who say they are working to resolve the situation, but other than that, they have no comment right now.

Callers to our newsroom say they’re being told a change in ownership happened today, and the Indiana Gaming Commission won’t let the occasion open.

Right now, we are working to get all that information confirmed.

We have a crew on scene, and we will bring you any updates as soon as we learn more.

