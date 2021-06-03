Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Visitors being denied entry to Tropicana Casino

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re hearing reports that people are waiting to get into the Tropicana Casino in downtown Evansville, but visitors are being denied entry.

We spoke with officials there who say they are working to resolve the situation, but other than that, they have no comment right now.

Callers to our newsroom say they’re being told a change in ownership happened today, and the Indiana Gaming Commission won’t let the occasion open.

Right now, we are working to get all that information confirmed.

We have a crew on scene, and we will bring you any updates as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Trueblood.
Deputies: Missing autistic boy found running down Diamond Ave., father arrested
Truck hits apartment building in Newburgh
Name released of man killed in box truck crash in Newburgh
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
Dakota Carter
Brother reacts to Dawson Spring teen’s shooting death: ‘I’ll see him in heaven’

Latest News

COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center to end June 23
2 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties
Visitors being denied entry to Tropicana Casino.
Visitors being denied entry to Tropicana Casino
Rain delays opening of new splash pad in Newburgh.
Rain delays opening of new splash pad in Newburgh