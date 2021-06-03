VCSO: 1 person hospitalized following crash on Old State Rd.

Birthday Club
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash happened along Old State Road in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash happened along Old State Road in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened just north of Mount Pleasant Road.

Officials say the car was heading southbound before running off the road into a tree.

Deputies told 14 News the person hospitalized sustained serious injuries, but the extent of these injuries are unknown at this time.

Old State Road was shut down for a few hours, but the roadway has since reopened.

We will update this story once more information is available.

