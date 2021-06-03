Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - It’s been 10 years today since Indiana University student, Lauren Spierer, disappeared without a trace. However, Bloomington police, along with her family say the search for her still continues.
An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a Dawson Springs teen. That man is being charged with complicity to commit murder, but police are still asking for the public’s help in the case.
Despite nearly half of the county being vaccinated, officials with the Vanderburgh County Health Department say their goal is to hone in on the younger crowd, hoping those vaccinated numbers go up.
All the rain we received washed out today’s ribbon cutting on Newburgh’s new splash pad. Officials say they’re still excited to celebrate this weekend.
