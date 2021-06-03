Superintendent Schneider retires after 24 years with the WCSC

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It was 1997 when Superintendent Brad Schneider made the move to Warrick County.

Born and raised just up the road in Jasper, the self-proclaimed “southern Indiana guy” was first a principal at Boonville High School.

“I was fortunate to wake up every morning, and I didn’t have to go to work,” says Schneider. “I got to go to school.”

Schneider then took a job at the corporation’s central office, before being named the superintendent of the Warrick County School Corporation in 2003.

Schneider says his proudest moments over his 18 years as superintendent came from watching his students succeed.

“Whether it was academic bowls, on the athletic field, in the marching band,” says Schneider.

Despite his storied career as an educator, nothing could have prepared him for the school year of 2020.

“When I went through my superintendent’s license all those years ago,” says Schneider, “there were no classes on how you have school in a pandemic. There was no playbook as to what you do.”

More than a year later, however, Warrick County Schools made it through, with in-person learning, athletic competitions and even in-person graduation ceremonies.

“The bottom line,” says Schneider, “what made the difference, again, was our people. We had to lean on them like we never have before.”

Now, after a year unlike any other, Superintendent Schneider is ready to close this chapter.

“Jim Martin was superintendent when I took over,” says Schneider. “I replaced him, and one of the last things Jim told me was, ‘When it’s time, you’ll know.’ There’s just something inside that says, ‘It’s time.’”

With retirement comes saying “see you later” to families in the Warrick County School Corporation, to whom Schneider has one more message.

“Just to say thanks to the parents who share their kids with us,” says Schneider, “and trust us with their education and taking care of them. Just thank you.”

“Brad, enjoy your retirement,” says a friend, Tammy Boruff. “I know you deserve it. You’re one of a kind, and Warrick County was lucky to have you.”

Schneider says that’s exactly what he plans to do.

“I just really want to enjoy life, enjoy my family, friends and take one day at a time.”

Superintendent Schneider says he does plan to pursue some sort of position in K-12 schools at some point.

Dr. Todd Lambert will take over as the Warrick County School Corporation on July 1.

