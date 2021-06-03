Birthday Club
‘Shots in the shop’: Biden calls on Black-owned barbershops to increase vaccinations

Tri-State barbershop willing to help
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The White House is calling on Black-owned barbershops across the country to help get the word out about the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s the latest push from the Biden administration to reach its Fourth of July goal to get 70% of Americans vaccinated.

According to the White House, the new initiative is called “Shots at the Shop.”

The White House website says it’s an initiative that will engage Black-owned barbers across the country to support local vaccination education and outreach efforts. In some cases, the White House will partner with certain barbers and salons to help urge Americans to get the shot in hard-hit areas.

Roxie Brodie of Roxie’s Barber and Beauty Salon in Evansville said he hasn’t heard much about the program, but he’s willing to help anyway he can.

Brodie told 14 News he hopes young people take advantage of the opportunity to receive the shot.

“When you see friends and relatives that have succumbed to it, and the effect that it has on the family, I think more of them would reach out to be vaccinated,” Brodie said.

To book a vaccine appointment in Indiana, click here.

To book a vaccine appointment in Kentucky, click here.

To book a vaccine appointment in Illinois, click here.

