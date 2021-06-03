Rain delays opening of new splash pad in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It may have been a washout to celebrate today, but project leaders behind a Newburgh park’s renovation are still excited to reveal what they’ve been working on this weekend.
Park officials tell us they’ve been anticipating this community park opening with its new features but the rain has pushed back that opening day for the third time in a row.
The park’s update is something that has been in the works for nearly four years now.
Lou Dennis Community Park originally had a pool, but the renovations include a splash pad and playground.
The project was funded through a $2 million bond and several community sponsors.
It also has a wheelchair-accessible and autistic-friendly play equipment.
The official ribbon cutting will be this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. It is free, and kids will be able to take advantage of all the fun activities at the park this Saturday.
This is just one phase of a renovation project at the park. Officials say they also plan on adding a new basketball court, pool house and bathrooms.
City officials are also hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Allen Family Amphitheater that sits on the Ohio River.
That dedication ceremony is happening Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
They also have other events happening at the Old Lock and Dam to celebrate, including the opening day of the farmer’s market, the Strawberry Social and their first concert at the amphitheater.
That starts at 7 p.m.
