Muhlenberg Co. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths on Thursday.

This brings the countywide number to 3,017 total cases and 66 deaths. Out of these reported cases, 2,915 residents have fully recovered.

Muhlenberg County now has 36 active cases.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in June. They are offering the Moderna vaccine.

The walk-in clinic will take place on June 2, 8 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department in Central City.

The health department says they are also offering free COVID-19 testing each Monday in June. They say to schedule an appointment, you can call them at 270-754-3200.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,642 cases, 186 deaths, 38.68% vaccinated

Hopkins Co. - 4,420 cases, 147 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,538 cases, 55 deaths, 27.97% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,784 cases, 81 deaths, 31.12% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,308 cases, 20 deaths, 28.99% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 879 cases, 28 deaths, 34.35% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,356 cases, 15 deaths, 24.97% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 860 cases, 16 deaths, 41.52% vaccinated

