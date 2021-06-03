Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with showers likely along with isolated thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon with damaging winds the primary storm threat. High temps in the upper 70s with clearing skies late. Tonight, drier and cooler as lows drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday, brighter and warmer as high temps push into the mid-80s behind southerly winds. There is 20% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
Saturday, sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s.
