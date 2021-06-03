Ind. reports 1 new local COVID-19 death, 16 new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 418 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths.

The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 745,690 confirmed cases and 13,239 deaths.

One of the newly reported deaths was a resident of Warrick County. 16 new cases came out of our local counties.

The map shows five new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Pike County, and there was one new case in each Gibson, Dubois, Perry and Spencer counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,491 cases, 398 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,198 cases, 117 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,830 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,862 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,728 cases, 34 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,424 cases, 92 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,337 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,371 cases, 34 deaths

