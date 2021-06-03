Birthday Club
Federal COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Henderson entering final week as turnout drops

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The final days are coming up for the community vaccination clinic in Henderson.

The clinic is a partnership between the commonwealth of Kentucky and the federal government.

On average, officials say they have administered about 40 shots per day, and more than 1,500 total shots since the clinic opened.

Just to put it into perspective, the clinic was capable of giving 250 shots per day.

When the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was opened up to children ages 12 and older, officials say they saw quite a few patients in that age group, but this number is now trending downward.

Although officials say the turnout isn’t what they have hoped, shots in arms are still shots in arms.

“It’s not what we wanted, but it’s better than nothing, and we’re happy with being able to put shots in arms,” CJ Prudhom with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. “One is better than none. We’re getting about 40 a day, and the people that are coming seem to be really happy we’re here.”

For those who haven’t gotten their shot and want to go to the clinic, time is still available.

The clinic’s last day is set for Thursday, June 10.

