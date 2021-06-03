Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood

Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.
Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX19) - Have a seafood allergy? Then you might want to think twice about eating a cicada.

The ubiquitous critters are all the rage right now, and apparently some people even fancy them as a snack. But the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a warning not to eat them if you’re allergic to seafood.

“We have to say it,” the FDA said in a tweet. “Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”

The Brood X bugs emerged in May in the Midwest and East Coast.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, cicadas generally aren’t harmful to humans or pets.

But the FDA said in a tweet last month the “crunchy/crispy exoskeleton” of cicadas can irritate the stomach lining if eaten in large volumes and can be a potential choking hazard, especially for small dogs.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Trueblood.
Deputies: Missing autistic boy found running down Diamond Ave., father arrested
Truck hits apartment building in Newburgh
Name released of man killed in box truck crash in Newburgh
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
Dakota Carter
Brother reacts to Dawson Spring teen’s shooting death: ‘I’ll see him in heaven’
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
Could Mississippi abortion case dismantle Roe v. Wade?
Could Mississippi abortion case dismantle Roe v. Wade?
Owensboro’s Chick-fil-A to close for renovations
This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows...
Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children
A civil lawsuit accuses Montgomery County officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday of...
Family sues over police’s alleged rough handling of 5-year-old