Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville man accused of assaulting METS bus driver

Eric Lang.
Eric Lang.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of assaulting a METS bus driver Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to the METS transfer station on NW Sixth Street for an assault in progress around 4 p.m.

When they got there, they say people had the suspect pinned down.

Police placed 50-year-old Eric Lang in handcuffs. They also requested an ambulance for the victim, who they say had difficulty breathing.

Witnesses had told officers that Lang was standing near a bench on the terminal waiting for a bus when the bus driver crossed paths with him.

According to the affidavit, the driver got within arm’s length from Lang when he punched the driver in the face.

Witnesses say the driver fell, and Lang tried to hit him several more times before others separated the two.

Police also spoke with METS Superintendent Rick Wilson, who showed them security footage of the reported assault.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital due to pain in his chin, hands, back and for trouble breathing.

Lang was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on a battery charge.

He has since bonded out.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Trueblood.
Deputies: Missing autistic boy found running down Diamond Ave., father arrested
Truck hits apartment building in Newburgh
Name released of man killed in box truck crash in Newburgh
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
Dakota Carter
Brother reacts to Dawson Spring teen’s shooting death: ‘I’ll see him in heaven’

Latest News

COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center to end June 23
2 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties
Visitors being denied entry to Tropicana Casino
Visitors being denied entry to Tropicana Casino.
Visitors being denied entry to Tropicana Casino
Rain delays opening of new splash pad in Newburgh.
Rain delays opening of new splash pad in Newburgh