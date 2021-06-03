Evansville man accused of assaulting METS bus driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of assaulting a METS bus driver Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to the METS transfer station on NW Sixth Street for an assault in progress around 4 p.m.

When they got there, they say people had the suspect pinned down.

Police placed 50-year-old Eric Lang in handcuffs. They also requested an ambulance for the victim, who they say had difficulty breathing.

Witnesses had told officers that Lang was standing near a bench on the terminal waiting for a bus when the bus driver crossed paths with him.

According to the affidavit, the driver got within arm’s length from Lang when he punched the driver in the face.

Witnesses say the driver fell, and Lang tried to hit him several more times before others separated the two.

Police also spoke with METS Superintendent Rick Wilson, who showed them security footage of the reported assault.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital due to pain in his chin, hands, back and for trouble breathing.

Lang was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on a battery charge.

He has since bonded out.

