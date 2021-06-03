Crews respond to house fire on Harmony Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Harmony way Thursday morning.

Fire officials tell our crew on scene that when they arrived, smoke was showing.

They say nobody was home at the time of the fire.

According to officials, the homeowner is going to be displaced.

They say the fire started upstairs.

The Evansville Fire Department is still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.