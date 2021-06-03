Birthday Club
Crews respond to house fire on Harmony Way

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Harmony way Thursday morning.

Fire officials tell our crew on scene that when they arrived, smoke was showing.

They say nobody was home at the time of the fire.

According to officials, the homeowner is going to be displaced.

They say the fire started upstairs.

The Evansville Fire Department is still investigating.

