COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center to end June 23

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - COVID-19 testing at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville will end June 23.

The site opened in July last year, and city leaders say it became essential in the fight against the virus.

Anyone who still needs to schedule a COVID-19 test can find a list of testing locations on the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s website.

Free testing will still be available at CK Newsome Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday until June 23.

