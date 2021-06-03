Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

City leaders’ questions addressed about American Rescue Plan funding

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday held their first open session on the American Rescue Plan.

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.

Kanawha County is set to be awarded $35.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

That money has to be split up among the cities in the district. The purpose of the session was to make sure that city officials understand how and what they can spend their relief money on.

“It was very helpful” Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said.

After the success of Thursday’s meeting, commissioners say there will be more open forums in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Trueblood.
Deputies: Missing autistic boy found running down Diamond Ave., father arrested
Tropicana Casino open after visitors were denied entry
Tropicana Casino open after visitors were denied entry
Truck hits apartment building in Newburgh
Name released of man killed in box truck crash in Newburgh
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session

Latest News

Superintendent Schneider retires after 24 years with WCSC
Superintendent Schneider retires after 24 years with the WCSC
Federal COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Henderson entering final week as turnout drops
Federal COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Henderson entering final week as turnout drops
Federal COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Henderson entering final week as turnout drops
Federal COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Henderson entering final week as turnout drops
Rain delays opening of new splash pad in Newburgh
Rain delays opening of new splash pad in Newburgh
Tropicana Casino open after visitors were denied entry
Tropicana Casino open after visitors were denied entry