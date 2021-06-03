Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Trueblood.
Deputies: Missing autistic boy found running down Diamond Ave., father arrested
Truck hits apartment building in Newburgh
Name released of man killed in box truck crash in Newburgh
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
Dakota Carter
Brother reacts to Dawson Spring teen’s shooting death: ‘I’ll see him in heaven’

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
Biden administration announces plan to share at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses...
US to share 80 million COVID-19 vaccines globally
Eric Lang.
Evansville man accused of assaulting METS bus driver
File photo of the main entrance of FDA Building 1, which houses the Commissioner’s and Senior...
FDA warns doctors to stop using heart pump tied to deaths
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday