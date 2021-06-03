Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van.

Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Trueblood.
Deputies: Missing autistic boy found running down Diamond Ave., father arrested
Truck hits apartment building in Newburgh
Name released of man killed in box truck crash in Newburgh
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
Dakota Carter
Brother reacts to Dawson Spring teen’s shooting death: ‘I’ll see him in heaven’
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
Could Mississippi abortion case dismantle Roe v. Wade?
Could Mississippi abortion case dismantle Roe v. Wade?
Owensboro’s Chick-fil-A to close for renovations
This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows...
Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children
A civil lawsuit accuses Montgomery County officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday of...
Family sues over police’s alleged rough handling of 5-year-old