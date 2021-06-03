2 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties
Jun. 3, 2021
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Thursday, Illinois health officials reported two new local COVID-19 cases.
One of the newly reported cases came out of Wabash County while the other was from Edwards County.
The map shows a previously reported case from Wayne County has been removed.
There were no new deaths in our local counties.
The state’s all-time total sits at 1,383,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,865 deaths.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,801 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,702 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,352 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 575 cases, 12 deaths
