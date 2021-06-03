Birthday Club
2 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Thursday, Illinois health officials reported two new local COVID-19 cases.

One of the newly reported cases came out of Wabash County while the other was from Edwards County.

The map shows a previously reported case from Wayne County has been removed.

There were no new deaths in our local counties.

The state’s all-time total sits at 1,383,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,865 deaths.

All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.

Click here to find a location.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,801 cases, 53 deaths
  • White County - 1,702 cases, 26 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,352 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 575 cases, 12 deaths

