Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Our rain chances ramp up today as the center of low pressure sweeps across the area. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms along with 1-2 inches of rain, which may cause minor flooding and damaging winds.
A Dawson Springs family is grieving this morning after a 16-year-old was shot and killed. The victim’s brother says he was shot when he opened the front door of his home.
Kentucky is a step closer to normal. Governor Andy Beshear is planning to loosen more restrictions. Capacity at senior centers and masks are next on the list, starting next week.
Meals will be passed out this morning at some Henderson County Schools. District leaders kick off their food program, offering them for free to students this summer.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.