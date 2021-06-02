Vanderburgh County Council approves requests to fill county jobs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Council met Wednesday, and during the meeting, council members heard from 11 county departments, all looking to fill open jobs across the county.
The 15 vacancies are just another example of a national trend - more places across the country needing to fill open jobs, 15 months into the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, the County Council approved requests to fill 15 jobs across 11 county departments.
Those include places like the probation office, super and circuit courts, the health department and even Burdette Park.
Council President John Montrastelle says the council usually has a handful of vacancies every month, but a total of 15 is more than normal.
Councilman Montrastelle says it is just a matter of the county needing to fill these openings as soon as possible.
”Well, it’s good to have a full staff,” says Councilman Montrastelle. “When our departments operate at 100%, all employees on deck, I think they operate a little more efficiently.”
The request with the most discussion came from the Vanderburgh County Health Department, where Administrator Joe Gries plans to replace three part-time positions with one full-time administrative aide.
That request was eventually approved 5-1, with the only “no” coming from Councilman Montrastelle.
He encourages anyone interested in applying for the jobs in Wednesday’s agenda to contact the respective county department.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.