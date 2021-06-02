48% of Vanderburgh Co. is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, health officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly half of the Vanderburgh County population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries told 14 News Wednesday.
According to state data, more than 74,000 people in Vanderburgh County have been fully vaccinated. The data shows a few more thousand still need a second shot.
“You include that with the number of cases that we’ve had here locally, you’re looking at getting close to that 60%, 70%, maybe 75% range,” Gries said. “Looking at our numbers, which are very low right now, we’re averaging about five on a seven-day rolling average, so the numbers look really good, so all of that combined is probably keeping those [case] numbers down.”
Health officials say they have seen the rate of vaccines administered drop off in the last few weeks.
Gries also said they are not seeing huge numbers when it comes to younger populations getting the vaccines.
According to state data, 20-24 year olds in the county only account for 4.9% of those fully vaccinated. This number is almost 2% less for individuals ages 16-19.
For 12-15 year olds, this data doesn’t even show up yet. However, state numbers show there are some in that group with at least one dose.
“This is still new, and school is ending, summer is starting, vacations and all that,” Gries said. “We realized people, busy lives and things like that, we hope that over the next several months, next summer, early fall, we hope those rates will go up.”
As more vaccines could become available to younger groups soon, Gries said that will give people a choice. This is something health officials said they see as a positive.
