Trial date set for man accused of robbery in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date is scheduled for a man accused of robbery in Princeton, who was then shot.
According to an arrest affadavit, 18-year-old Isaiah Jones is shown on surveillance approaching 18-year-old Malachi Billings while he was pumping gas.
The footage shows the two getting into a fight, and Jones taking off with Billings’ wallet.
Police say there was $900 in the wallet, and Jones bragged about it to others and on Snapchat.
The arrest affidavit for Billings shows after getting robbed, he showed up to the house where Jones was located and got into another argument with him.
Witnesses say Billings pulled out a gun, and it went off while they were fighting.
They say Jones got into a car, and Billings shot him again through the car window.
The jury trial for Jones in connection to the robbery charge has been set for August 9.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.