Showers & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain chances ramp up today as the center of low pressure sweeps across the area. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms along with 1-2 inches of additional rain which may cause minor flooding coupled with brief damaging winds. Cloudy skies as high temps remain below normal in the lower 70s.
Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers likely along with isolated thunderstorms. However, the threat for severe weather is lower. High temps in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Friday, brighter and warmer as high temps push into the mid-80s behind southerly winds. There is 20% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.