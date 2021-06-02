Sen. Rand Paul attends presentation on proposed job opportunities in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Senator Rand Paul visited Webster County Wednesday to hear about a presentation that could bring jobs to the area.
Senator Paul was at the old Dotiki Mine to hear about how coal refuse can be repurposed to extract rare minerals from the rocks that are discarded. The University of Kentucky College of Engineering has a proof of concept operation at the old mine that shows that this can be done.
Now, the operations needs funding, which if it goes full scale, could bring 90 jobs to the area.
“Take something that is just a waste sitting there, and see if we can get something of value out of it. So, I think it’s a great idea,” shared Senator Paul. “I think more has to be known to see if this can become economic and profitable, but I like the fact they are scaling it up to see if it can become profitable.”
The project now needs the proper funding to make this concept a reality.
