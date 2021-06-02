Rain ending, sunny and warmer to finish the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers and storms will gradually taper off overnight Wednesday and early Thursday. Skies will slowly clear on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunny and warmer for Friday and the weekend. Highs will rise into the low to middle 80s and lows will stay in the low to middle 60s. More rain chances arrive for the start of next week, but these will be more scattered, afternoon-type storms. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s through the middle of next week.