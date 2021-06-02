Market on Main returns to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The early morning rain did not stop people from visiting the first Market on Main of 2021.
The rain broke long enough to bring people out onto Main Street. Several local vendors lined the street, selling food and home goods. One customer says she was surprised by the selection.
“I am glad it was a quick break, but honestly, there was more down than I thought there was going to be, so it was fun getting to meet some local farmers and artists,” shared customer Kari Mayer.
Market on Main happens every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
