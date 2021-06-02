Investigating underway after several work vehicles damaged overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway at Angel Mounds after several vehicles were damaged overnight.
The Halter Company out of Vincennes that specializes in tree and debris removal is dealing with significant damage to those vehicles, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
We’re talking smashed windows, shattered windshields and gashes to the seats. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells us it’s a confusing crime that’s proving to be costly.
“I’m not sure what was going through the perpetrator’s mind to cause that much damage. Now you have a business that is out four or five work trucks that’s gonna stop their ability to get the job done today,” shared Sheriff Wedding.
Sheriff Wedding says there are no suspects as of now, but if anyone in the neighborhood noticed any suspicious activity, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
